If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The 1TB WD SN850x, our top PCIe 4.0 SSD, is down to an unbelievable £64.99 at Amazon

That's £30 cheaper than it cost earlier this month and a historic low price.

The WD Black SN850X SSD.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Wow, this is a good one. The 1TB WD SN850x, our best PCIe 4.0 SSD for gaming, is down to £64.99 at Amazon UK - after costing £95 earlier this month! This is by far the cheapest price we've ever seen for this model and an incredible deal for the level of performance it provides.

The SN850x sits alongside the Samsung 990 Pro as the fastest gaming SSD on the market right now, even beating out early PCIe 5.0 SSDs in real-world tests. Both are great options, but given that the 990 Pro is just fractionally ahead and this is much cheaper, then the SN850x makes a ton of sense.

Here's a passage from the WD SN850x write-up James did for the best gaming SSDs piece, focusing on how the SN850x compares to its predecessor, the SN850:

Most importantly, the SN850X is much faster in games, and faster than every other SSD we’ve tried outside of the Samsung 990 Pro below. Taking only 6.7 seconds to load a Shadow of the Tomb Raider save, it shaves nearly three seconds off the Black SN850’s time, and clearly beats other premium PCIe 4.0 SSDs like the Kingston Fury Renegade (9.6 seconds) and PNY XLR8 CS3140 (7.3 seconds). In the CrystalDiskMark benchmark, its 3187MB/s random read speed and 4261MB/s random write speed results show an outstanding suitability for games and general PC usage alike.

Overall then, the SN850x an awesome SSD for anything from your main OS drive, game storage and even high-end content creation workloads, where its TLC NAND flash, DRAM cache and high-end controller combine for brilliant sustained performance.

This discount verges on misprice territory, so I'd highly encourage you to pick up the SN850x while it's available at this extremely competitive price!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch