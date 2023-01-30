The 2TB Corsair MP600 Pro is down to $155 at Newegg

The Corsair MP600 Pro is a great high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD, so to get the 1TB model for $155 at Newegg, a reasonable $45 off, is a deal worth writing about. As you'd hope from a drive of this calibre, this uses more expensive TLC NAND flash and has a DRAM cache, providing noticeably better sustained performance than QLC drives without a DRAM cache.

The MP600 Pro isn't currently in our list of the best gaming SSDs, but that's more a function of hardware boffin James' limited time and the surplus of high-end PCIe 4.0 drives that have been coming out of the woodwork over the last four years. I have the slightly fancier Pro XT version of this drive in my test bench, and it provides excellent performance - so I wouldn't expect anything less of this model, which is within a few hundred megabytes in terms of peak transfer speeds: 7000MB/s reads and 6500MB/s writes.

Random performance, essentially how fast the drive can read and write small, randomly placed files, is a better indicator of game load time performance, so it's worth mentioning that too. Here, the drive is rated for up to 1M IOPS reads and 1.2M IOPS writes, a seriously impressive pair of figures that place this drive amongst the best of the best - only the likes of the WD SN850x and the Samsung 990 Pro can boast higher figures.

Note that the 'NH' part of the product name here presumably refers to 'no heatsink', so you can unlock some extra performance by slapping one on. Happily, there are a ton of cheap NVMe heatsinks available, just double-check that it will fit your PC / motherboard / PS5 before adding it on. Happily, this makes the NH version of the drive much more flexible, as taking a pre-installed heatsink off can damage the drive at worst, and likely invalidate your warranty at best - so not a great situation really.

That's all for now; I hope this deals post helped! Stay tuned for another deal later tonight.