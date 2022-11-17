The 42-in LG C2 OLED is down to £759 at Amazon after a £100 voucher

We covered the LG C2 OLED recently, so I'll keep this brief: my personal favourite large-size gaming monitor stroke 4K 120Hz TV is down to £759 on Amazon, the lowest ever price we've seen on this model.

To get this price, you'll need to tick the £100 voucher box on the product page (or afterwards in the basket). This promotion is only possible for items shipped by Amazon direct, so check this if you don't see the voucher option!

Let's briefly recap why the C2 is worth considering if you missed the post earlier this month. Basically, the LG C2 OLED is the best gaming TV in my mind, but this smaller 42 inch size makes a good case for itself as a premium gaming monitor too. And compared to other large format gaming monitors, the LG C2 is significantly cheaper - for reference, the 42-inch Asus OLED is £1452 used on Amazon, so this is about half the price! This is thanks to the huge economies of scale and vertical integration LG enjoys as the creator of millions of OLED displays and TVs each year.

And that reduction in cost doesn't come with a reduction in quality; the new-generation Evo panel used here provides significantly higher peak brightness than older OLEDs, while maintaining the perfect blacks, infinite contrast, gorgeous colours and near-instant pixel response times that make these displays so good for gaming. You get incredibly impactful HDR in games that support it (or games that don't support it, thanks to AutoHDR on Windows and Xbox), and of course it's brilliant for watching films and TV too.

The C2 supports both FreeSync and G-Sync (and generic VESA slash HDMI Forum VRR), so you're well covered in terms of PC-specific features. You don't get the gaming-specific modes that you get on gaming monitors - nor the crosshairs or on-screen timers - but I don't know anyone that actually uses these anyway. As I mentioned last time, having a smart TV also means you get a TV tuner, apps for Netflix, Disney Plus and other streaming services, all of which are better developed than their PC equivalents. There are also four HDMI 2.1 ports, allowing you to connect to recent-gen AMD/Nvidia/Intel GPUs as well as the PS5 and Series X at up to 4K 120Hz.

Here's what the product page should look like - note the orange voucher half-way down.

Any downsides? There's the possibility for permanent image retention (aka burn-in), but there are countermeasures to prevent this and I've not known anyone to suffer from this on a recent OLED despite quite a few friends and colleagues that have one (including the whole Digital Foundry team, I believe?). Some of these burn-in countermeasures can be annoying for desktop use, eg full-size white Explorer windows will be less bright than smaller windows, but they seem a small price to pay in exchange for the level of image quality on offer. You'll also need a big desk in order to sit a safe distance back, so consider this before ordering - and maybe consider a 200x200 VESA mount to perfect your C2's positioning.

Anyway, this was meant to be a short post but I'm rambling again. I just really like OLEDs. Let me know what you think of the deal and ask me questions below, and I'll see you again for more deals soon enough!