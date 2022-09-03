If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The £93 Lenovo Legion BoostStation GPU enclosure deal is back

An awesome price on a Thunderbolt 3 GPU enclosure thanks to an Ebay code.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry
Published on
the lenovo legion booststation, a grey box with a place for a power supply to be installed, plus plenty of USB ports.

A few weeks ago we posted about a stellar deal on Lenovo's BoostStation, an external GPU enclosure that lets you turn almost any Thunderbolt 3 laptop into a gaming powerhouse with the simple addition of a graphics card. Rather than the £200 or £300 prices we normally see attached to these enclosures, this one was available at just £93. Now that deal is back, once again via the Laptop Outlet store on Ebay.

This time though, you'll need to use code FANCY15 to knock 15% off the price of the BoostStation, bringing it down to that alluring £93 price point once again.

As we mentioned last time, the Lenovo Legion BoostStation can handle GPUs up to 300W (think an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti or AMD RX 6800 XT). As well as working as GPU enclosure, the BoostStation also works as a nifty Thunderbolt dock, allowing you to connect three USB peripherals (think, mouse, keyboard, headset) as well as network cables. There's even a SATA slot that allows you to connect a hard drive or SSD to store all of your games - incredible stuff.

As I said last time:

I've used these enclosures before with my XPS 15 laptop and they're kind of revolutionary. You go from barely being able to play 3D games to suddenly having a ton of power to spare, especially if you're playing at higher resolutions where your GPU is the bottleneck and the laptop-grade CPU doesn't have as much (comparatively) to do.

Are you interested in this deal? Did you buy this last time? Let me know in the comments below!

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch