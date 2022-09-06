The Asus RTX 3080 Tuf Gaming OC V2 is down to £650 at Overclockers

During the first wave of RTX 3080 reviews, when we had no idea of the graphics card supply shortage to come, I remember being really impressed by the Asus Tuf Gaming model. It didn't look particularly special on the outside, but it consistently beat even more expensive models in terms of thermals and performance. I resolved to get one for myself, but things went mad and I only eventually managed to get one through my work. Now though, you can get the upgraded version of that high-performer at a more reasonable price: £650 for the Tuf Gaming OC V2, an overclocked model offering excellent performance for £400 below this model's UK RRP.

The RTX 3080 remains our top graphics card recommendation for 4K gaming, thanks to its combination of top-tier performance and a somewhat reasonable price. The RTX 3080 12GB, 3080 Ti, 3090 and 3090 Ti all come with massive price hikes for not that much more performance - you're looking at just 10-15% higher frame-rates with an RTX 3090 - while the RTX 3080 is significantly faster than the 3060 Ti, 3070 and 3070 Ti beneath it. It's right at the top of the price/performance value curve, before it spikes massively - so getting the best RTX 3080 model, especially an overclocked model that would normally cost more, bang on UK RRP for the category is an incredible deal.

Rumours suggest that the RTX 4090 is waiting in the wings for its own release later this year, and that will probably push prices a little lower - but it's been rumoured for many months now, and its release date may not yet come until the end of the year. The 4080 is expected to arrive later, potentially in 2023, so it may be some time before we see a significantly better price on a 3080. Still, the future is hard to predict, so if you don't need an upgrade now then waiting is normally a safe option!

Where are you in the GPU buying process? I know a lot of folks read these GPU deals articles, but I don't know if they're jaded perusers just keeping tabs, or people actually looking for something to buy right now. Do let me know in the comments if you care to, and stay tuned for another deals post very soon!