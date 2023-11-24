Black Friday 2023

The best Steam Deck microSD card is more than 50% off for Black Friday

Save up to £38 on the 512GB Samsung Pro Plus

A Samsung Pro Plus microSD card being held up in front of a Steam Deck, which is out of focus in the background.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
Since it actually is Black Friday now, we can probably rule out any further price cuts to the Samsung Pro Plus – king of the best Steam Deck microSD cards. No time like the present, then, to net yourself a top-quality storage extender for your Steam Deck or Steam Deck OLED.

It is of course possible to swap out the Deck’s internal SSD for something bigger, and if it were a desktop PC, normally that would be the way to go. But replacing components in a tightly-designed, hyper-compacted machine like Valve’s handheld is a far trickier business, and just doesn’t have the same appeal when a fast microSD like the Pro Plus is right there. Now, you can get plenty of extra space, an incomparably easier "installation," and performance that still comes remarkably close to NVMe SSD level, all for up to £38 off.

UK deals:

Samsung Pro Plus 256GB - £19 from Amazon UK (was £37)

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - £34 from Samsung (was £72)

US deals:

Samsung Pro Plus 256GB - $18 from Amazon US (was $22)

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - $32 from Best Buy (was $48)

(I’ve listed the 256GB model here as a low-budget option, and that’s fine for storing little indies and visual novels, though I recommend the 512GB version for chunkier games.)

The Samsung Pro Plus may be the pinnacle of tiny metal bits that hold games inside, but given the time of year, it’s far from the only one on sale. Check out our Black Friday Steam Deck accessories deals guide for more microSDs, and our Black Friday SSD deals roundup for desktop-grade drives.

For all our top picks of the Black Friday sales, check out our guides to the best Black Friday PC gaming deals and the best Black Friday Steam Deck accessories deals. We'll be updating these with all the best-value offers on quality hardware as we find them.

