The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is a top-spec gaming SSD, so grab this 2TB model for £200

If you're looking for one of the very fastest gaming SSDs, Corsair's MP600 Pro LPX is a top contender. Today, the 2TB model of the MP600 Pro LPX is down to £200 on Amazon, more than £50 below its launch price and £30 below its usual price - making it a nice time to grab a super-fast SSD upgrade for your PC (or even PS5).

So why is the MP600 Pro LPX so good? Well, its sequential speeds of 7100MB/s for reads and 6800MB/s place it amongst the upper echelons of PCIe 4.0 drives, but its incredible random speeds of up to 1.0M IOPS reads and 1.2M IOPS writes also mean it's one of the fastest drives for game loads too. Those specs should put it amongst the recently released Samsung 990 Pro and WD SN850x, or maybe half a step behind, but well ahead of SATA drives, PCIe 3.0 drives and even 'first-gen' PCIe 4.0 drives that often topped out around 500K IOPS.

The MP600 Pro LPX comes with a preinstalled low profile heatsink, making it an ideal choice even for relatively cramped and hot PC cases. The heatsink's particular dimensions were designed to fit inside the PS5's relatively miniscule SSD bay too, adding a bit of flexibility to this drive.

Note that if you don't need or want a heatsink, then I'd suggest picking up something else as removing the heatsink may invalidate your warranty - and why pay for a component you're not using? Something like the Crucial P5 Plus for £183 seems sensible, although its random speeds aren't quite as good as the Corsair drive.

Altogether though, this is an impressive price for a 2TB drive of this size and spec, especially with a heatsink attached.