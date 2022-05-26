The Crucial P5 Plus 1TB is down to £100 at Amazon UK

Crucial's P5 Plus is one of the best value SSDs for gaming, thanks to its impressive 6600MB/s read speeds and high-speed PCIe 4.0 NVMe connection. Normally it costs £110, but today it's on Amazon for £100.79, making it a good time to upgrade your PC with a DirectStorage-compatible SSD.

The P5 Plus is one we've recommended on RPS several times before, so you're probably familiar with why we're such big fans of this particular drive. TO put it simply, the P5 Plus is to high-end PCIe 4.0 SSDs what the ubiquitous MX500 is for SATA SSDs: a reliable drive that offers excellent performance, without the absurd premium often attached to drives from other manufacturers like Samsung or Western Digital that are only fractionally faster.

In terms of real-world usage, the 6600MB/s P5 Plus is indistinguishable from the fastest gaming SSDs like the 7000MB/s WD SN850 and the Samsung 980 Pro, but it often costs much less. For example, the WD SN850 is £121 right now, while the 980 Pro is £116, but all three are Direct-Storage compatible and offer faster game load times than SATA or PCIe 3.0 drives.

For my money, I'd much rather pick up the discounted P5 Plus and then upgrade to a PCIe 5.0 drive in a couple of years, rather than spending a 20% premium on a drive that's only notionally faster. But hey, that's only my view - you should take a look at some reviews and see which drive is right for you!