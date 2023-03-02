If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Crucial P5 Plus 2TB is down to £163, a great price for a 6600MB/s SSD

Plus: a cheaper alternative that also comes with a heatsink.

Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
a photo of a crucial p5 plus nvme ssd on a computer motherboard, highlighted in blue light

The Crucial P5 Plus occupies a unique place in the SSD ecosystem, offering high-end PCIe 4.0 performance while costing less than commonly-cited alternatives like the WD SN850x and Samsung 990 Pro. Today the 2TB size of the drive is down to £163, a 34% reduction that makes it particularly tempting to pick up.

For reference, the Crucial P5 Plus is able to hit 6600MB/s for sequential reads and 5000MB/s for sequential writes, while in terms of random performance it's also quite high up the SSD totem pole: 720K IOPS for reads and 770K for writes. That's a bit behind the very top of the field, eg the fastest gaming SSDs are able to hit around 1000K IOPS (aka 1M IOPS), but it's close enough that you'll still be getting significantly better game load times than your average PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSD.

In terms of alternatives, there is a slightly cheaper option that should offer slightly better random performance and an integrated heatsink which is nice. It's the addlink Addgame A95, which is a silly name, but the performance is up to snuff. However, if you wanted to opt for a slightly better-known brand, then that would also make sense, both are great choices!

For my money, I'd go for the Crucial option, given that it's a "first-party" SSD produced by Micron, one of the biggest flash memory makers worldwide, but I can see the arguments either way.

Stay tuned for more tech deals as we discover them!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch