The Dell S2721DGF 27-in 1440p 165Hz monitor is down to £287 at Dell UK

Dell's S2721DGFA is one of the best 1440p gaming monitors on the market thanks to its use of an LG Fast IPS panel, blending the plus points of both TN and IPS displays. Normally this monitor costs north of £300, but today it's down to £279 at Dell UK, a great price that can be dropped further to £251 if you have a student or Dell Advantage employee account.

First - that extra discount. For this, you'll need to either sign up to Dell's student portal or access the Dell Advantage programme, which is offered via some employers. Through this, or similar sites like Perks at Work, you should be able to generate a discount code for Dell monitors, which you can apply to the monitor above (or any other Dell monitor that you fancy, obviously).

Next, why this monitor then? As I mentioned above, the heart of the Dell S2721DGFA is an LG 27-in Fast IPS panel, rated for 2560x1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. This is the same panel that was in the legendary LG 27GL850 and its successors, if you're familiar with that one, and generally attracted strong reviews all over the web thanks to its great motion handling, low input lag and rapid pixel response times, alongside the usual IPS benefits of wide viewing angles, gorgeous colours and so on.

The downside to even this excellent IPS panel is that contrast is not as good as VA or OLED alternatives, so blacks look more like dark grey and low-light performance isn't as good as a result. Still, all screens come with trade-offs, and the S2721DGFA is so popular because it offers a great experience for a wide range of game genres, plus video and content creation.

And while other monitors came with the same panel, this Dell monitor managed to hit a higher refresh rate (165Hz vs 144Hz) and come with a better, more adjustable stand than its LG counterparts. That makes it a better value overall, especially if it's discounted as it is today.

If you're in the market for a screen upgrade, do consider this deal - and for a broader look at the market, why not check out our gaming monitor picks?