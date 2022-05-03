The Dell S2721DGF 27-in 1440p 165Hz monitor is down to $299 at Best Buy

The Dell S2721DGF is one of my favourite gaming monitors, with a 27-in Fast IPS panel that combines the strengths of TN and IPS. It's right at the current spec sweet spot too: 1440p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and G-Sync/FreeSync support. Now, this award-winning monitor is down to $300 at Best Buy, compared to $340 at Amazon and $350 from Dell direct.

The Dell S2721DGF caught my eye a couple years back, as it used the same Fast IPS panel as the legendary LG 27GL850 while offering a better stand, higher refresh rate and more features at a similar price. Both monitors are recommended by Digital Foundry to this day, although they haven't been tested over here at RPS. Either way, they're top-notch monitors that will suit a wide range of games as well as ordinary office or content creation use.

So why is the S2721DGF so good? Well, you've got your 165Hz refresh rate, fast pixel response times and low input lag, making it well-suited to fast-paced competitive titles like shooters, MOBAs and racing games. You've also got a relatively dense 1440p resolution, great colour accuracy, and wide viewing angles, which allows you to really enjoy the sights of more experiential, single-player games. Of course, those same attributes are also great for surfing the web, watching videos or even doing prosumer level photo or video editing.

You can see why this monitor made so many "best of" lists when it debuted in 2020. It remains competitive today - the only changes to the monitor market have really occurred in the upper end, with the advent of cool but expensive technologies like OLED and Mini LED - and at this discounted price, I'd defy you to find a better value monitor overall.

Incidentally, if you do spot a better value monitor, I'd love to hear about it in the comments below.