There was a small recording blip at the start of this week's podcast, but apart from the opening banter we've got a great episode this week. We open an estate agent to appraise the houses in games that would actually be good to live in. It turns out there aren't that many. Not a lot of them would be convenient.

There's an excellent Cavern Of Lies this week, in which Nate hosts a game-themed episode of Through The Keyhole in character as Lloyd Grossman/a robot version of Matt Berry. We also have some great diversions and some opening chat about the time my friend was a real life suspect in a murder for a few days. Plus: Matthew had an unpleasant experience watching House Of Gucci.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who would be great at flipping a terrible video game horror mansion.

Links

We discuss the merits of various houses that we have known and killed people in as Ian Hitman in the Hitman series.

Would you live in the big weird castle in Dragon Age Inquisition? Probably not.

There are some great weird houses in the Dishonored series.

The family homes in Gone Home and What Remains Of Edith Finch wouldn't be bad too bad.

There are some good houses in Resident Evil Village, provided you can clear out some of the monsters first. Similarly, there are nice places to live in Red Dead Redemption 2, as long as it's not the house with a bear already in it.

What about a future home? Mass Effect can offer space houses, while in Cyberpunk 2077 you could have a flat with a burrito vending machine in it!

Recommendations this week are The Cage by Kenzo Kitakata, a Japanese hardboiled thriller, A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske, a magic adventure and/or gay romance book, and The Twice Dead King: Ruin and Reign by Nate Crowley, about the fortunes of cool robot warlords.