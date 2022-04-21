The Electronic Wireless Show episode 183: the best games in games in games

As I mention on the episode, we've now organised our podcast recordings with a big spreadsheet, which means that (in theory) repeat topics on The Electronic Wireless Show podcast should be at a minimum. But for now we may have doubled up again, as we talk about games that have other, smaller games in them, like a Kinder Egg or a novelty casino.

Before that we have a big more egg chat to get out of the way, and a decent discussion on some of Henry Cavill's recent activities. Also I complain about how there are too many Marvel heroes now and they need to kill a load of them off. Plus, in exciting news Nate manages to do his first ever accurate impression, by accident. Stick around for another near miss for Matthew in this week's Cavern Of Lies.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt, who may or may not contain a smaller Jack de Quidt.

Links

In Fallout 4 you can play retro arcade games on hacked computers, or on your Pip Boy.

Matthew really likes Orlog in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Horizon Zero Dawn and The Witcher 3 also have in-world games of a similar ilk.

Nate likes being the creator of the games in his games in Game Dev Tycoon.

In Day Of The Tentacle you can play the full Maniac Mansion. Old Wolfenstein is in New Wolfenstein in a similar way.

Left 4 Dead 2 has a level in a carnival where you can play whack-a-mole and alert the horde.

Matthew loves running Club Sunshine in Yakza 0 (and has a bonus mini-game for us to play).

Side note, but SEO has apparently ruined Chinatown Detective Agency.

Recommendations this week are One By One by Ruth Ware, the HBO show Our Flag Means Death, and the new season of Better Call Saul.