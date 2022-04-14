The Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 182: the best eggs in games special

This week on The Electronic Wireless Show podcast there was some confusion, because I wanted us to do a part 2 best Easter eggs special, and Nate got confused, so here we are just talking about eggs in games. We also discuss real life eggs i.e. what are the best egg formats? Nate and I are both sad because we consider boiled eggs to be inherently funny but neither of us like eating them.

We also learn that Nate has dismantled his aquarium room (for a good reason) and that Matthew witness a car exploding the other night. Blimey! Plus, stick around for a Cavern Of Egg.

Music is by Jack de Quidt

Notes

Remember egg is broken. heart is too? Poor hen.

Hearthstone has a special egg for Brann Bronzebeard, a dwarf who makes everything happen twice (I do not play Hearthstone so it is possible Nate made this up).

Matthew was foxed by a hot egg in Divinity Original Sin 2.

Yer fantasy games like Skyrim all have spider eggs. Err! Gross! Big spider eggs! Also Dragon Age: Inquisition has a character referred to as an egg by the fans, because his head is literally egg shaped.

Nate thinks that the most appetising eggs in games are tallbird eggs in Don't Starve. I think they are the pixely eggs of Minecraft. Matthew points out the correct answer is clearly Final Fantasy XV.

Recommendations this week are to watch Severance, that Apple TV show that everyone is raving about, to also watch the incredibly cute Japanese reality show Old Enough on Netflix, and to check out Dear Zoo Live.