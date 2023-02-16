If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep 3: a delayed game is eventually delayed again

We'll have something to show fans at [insert next big event]

Alice Bell avatar
Podcast by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on
A screen from In The Valley Of Gods showing a black woman with a short bob and wearing a khaki shirt and trousers, standing at golden hour in front of part of a stone ruin

Has it ever taken you 10 years to finish a task? If so, you'll either love or hate this episode of The Electronic Wireless Show podcast, where we discuss the surprising release date of 2029 for In The Valley Of Gods, the surprising advance of the Dead Island 2 launch date, and the entirely unsurprising delay(s) of Skull & Bones. Do you know what the most delayed game ever is? Because the title recently changed hands. This plus what we've been playing, a new hardware update, and a round of "what video game should Shakespeare play?"

Watch on YouTube

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links
We recorded on Wednesday so some things may have changed by the time you listen to it.

What are we playing?
Nate has been dipping into Ring Of Pain; James has been playing Team Fortress 2, as is his way; I've been building monuments in Pharaoh: A New Era.

Recommendations this week are Icon Strings, the greatest hits album Classics by Hybrid, and Kevin Can F Himself, which ideally you should watch without seeing the trailer.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

Small person powered by tea and books; RPS's dep ed since 2018. Send her etymological facts and cool horror or puzzle games.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch