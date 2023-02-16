The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep 3: a delayed game is eventually delayed again

Has it ever taken you 10 years to finish a task? If so, you'll either love or hate this episode of The Electronic Wireless Show podcast, where we discuss the surprising release date of 2029 for In The Valley Of Gods, the surprising advance of the Dead Island 2 launch date, and the entirely unsurprising delay(s) of Skull & Bones. Do you know what the most delayed game ever is? Because the title recently changed hands. This plus what we've been playing, a new hardware update, and a round of "what video game should Shakespeare play?"

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

What are we playing?

Nate has been dipping into Ring Of Pain; James has been playing Team Fortress 2, as is his way; I've been building monuments in Pharaoh: A New Era.

Recommendations this week are Icon Strings, the greatest hits album Classics by Hybrid, and Kevin Can F Himself, which ideally you should watch without seeing the trailer.