The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep 8: what the hap is heckening at Studio ZA/UM?

This week on the Electronic Wireless Show podcast we bite off more than we can chew by trying to make sense of the timeline of the Studio ZA/UM firings, lawsuits, and alleged fraud/toxicity, an ongoing and complicate mess that, as of this week, shows no signs of ungoing. We kind of end up on an "who tf knows?" but do manage to boil it down into a cowboy metaphor that helps us get a grip on things.

We talk about all that stuff for so long that we end up overrunning and don't have time for A Good Day To Ware Hard, or Nate's Tower Of Jocularity - although he promises a titanic one next week. We do get in our what games we've been playing this week, and it's a varied selection.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

We record on a Tuesday so some news might have changed by the time you hear it.

What are we playing this week?

Nate has been indulging in another deckbuilding roguelite, this time Across The Obelisk. James finally managed to get into the beta for The Final and had a lovely time with its physics and exploding things into coins, and I've been making lil stories in Storyteller.

Recommendations this week are comedian Njambi McGrath, horror comedy Blood Relatives, and to not watch 65.