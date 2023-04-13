The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Ep11: American McGee's Alice is through and through

Last week it was revealed that after literal years of pushing, American McGee is officially not getting a third Alice game. We at the Electronic Wireless Show podcast take a look at the history of Alice: Asylum, the game that would never be, as well as the game design bible that was, it seems, the last great hope for the project. We also give American McGee friend of the show status, as consolation.

In hardware news, James clues us in on the Nvidia RTX 4070, and Cyberpunk 2077's new Overdrive Mode, which requires a GPU that less than 1% of Steam owners currently own. As James puts it: "what if graphics, but too much?". In a surprising twist, our recommendations this week are all alcoholic beverages, and when we talk about what we've been playing it turns out one of us literally hasn't bee playing anything.

Links

American McGee is calling time on Alice: Asylum, the pitched third game in his Alice In Wonderland themed action adventure gothcore games. This was announced on his Patreon, which has essentially been a full time Alice effort for years now.

You can download the design bible for Alice: Asylum, which is basically the game in book form, for free. It's a chonker of a PDF.

The first Patreon post tagged with Alice Asylum is this one, but he was chatting about a potential new Alice game in 2013.

Here's an FAQ video from 2019 where American speculates on how long it could take to get the project off the ground.

Bonus: when writing this post I found this timeline of Alice's life in American McGee's world and the eight straight years of comacomacoma is a pretty funny visual.

What are we playing this week?

James has apparently been playing fuck all, Nate (as well as smoking the old AoE2 pipe) has been on RimWorld making a vampire B&B, and I've been playing the remade Sherlock Holmes The Awakened.

Recommendations this week are Pheasant Plucker Cider from Broadoak, Pineapple Punch cider (guess what flavour that is), and Plantation Stiggins' Fancy Pineapple Rum