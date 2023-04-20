The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Episode 12: remember movies? They're back! In game form...
Remember when this used to happen all the time?
Over the last few weeks we at the RPS Electronic Wireless Show podcast have noticed a slight resurgence in a trend we thought was basically over. That's right: video game tie-ins to films! There used to be loads of them, and now there aren't. Except there are again, culminating in Renfield (of all movies) having a Vampire Survivorslike you can actually buy on actual Steam. What's going on? Is this marking the start of something new? What are some of our favourite game tie ins?
Plus we put the boot in on a couple of Tweets about the Mario movie, because why not, frankly.
Music is by Jack de Quidt.
Links
We record on a Tuesday so some things might have changed.
- Banshees Of Inisherin got a browser Pac-Man game, as did Cocaine Bear.
- Renfield got a full thing that you can buy and is in early access, not sure why but there we go. I suppose it is sort of Vampire-themed, isn't it?
- Some other things we mention: Bithell Games' new propensity towards making games out of movie IPs; GoldenEye; the Blade Runner game; basically all the Lego games; apparently an Italian Job tie-in for the remake of that; the 2009 Ghostbusters game I never finished; the CSI tie-in games and a Buffy one that I was mildly obsessed with.
- Here's a Tweet about Mario that made me really angry, and one that made James really angry.
- James also explains the RedFall locked at 30FPS on Xbox thing.
What are we playing this week?
James has been checking out the new Ghostwire Tokyo update now it's on Game Pass, as well as a bit of Dead Island 2. I've been playing Cosmo D's weird RPG Betrayal At Club Low (which I am very bad at).
Recommendations this week are the Thin Air exhibition at The Beams, Frontier by Grace Curtis, and terrible C4 show Scared Of The Dark