The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 Episode 15: everyone loves Fallout and the Fallout TV show

Here at the Electronic Wireless Show podcast we're nothing if not ready to jump on a bandwagon, and the hottest wagon in town right now is the Fallout TV show. We've watched varying amounts of Amazon's new adaptation of Bethesda's favourite post-apocalyptic RPG baby, so there are some mild (but not total) spoilers within, as we talk about the show, the show biffing the leaving-the-vault-moment, the best things about the games, the Righteous Gemstones, and how good Walton Goggins is just, like, in general.

Plus! A trio of different recommendations, an impression of a South African accent, and a great beans metaphor as James discusses the secondhand hardware market.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

This week we've been playing 'watching television', Lethal Company, Horizon Forbidden West (still), more Bore Blasters, and a cute papercut puzzle game called Papercut Art Gallery.

Recommendations this week are Karma Drinks' Lemony Lemonade, the Tom Hardy TV show Taboo, and The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel Van Der Kolk.