The laptop-like Logitech G915 TKL mechanical keyboard is £90 off

One of my favourite gaming keyboards is discounted at Amazon UK today. The Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL is an ultra-slim, low profile mechanical keyboard that feels like the best laptop keyboard you've ever used. Lightspeed means Logitech's reliable 2.4GHz wireless, while 'TKL' stands for tenkeyless, a compact design that ditches the numpad for superior ergonomics and longer battery life.

Altogether, it's a beautifully-designed mechanical keyboard, with a high price point being the only strike against it - and despite that, the full-size G915 has been our 'best wireless keyboard' recommendation for three years running. Today though, the G915 Lightspeed TKL is down to £109 after a £90 discount, making it an excellent time to upgrade your setup with a swanky new keyboard.

The G915 Lightspeed TKL is an ultra-premium keyboard, just like its big brother, the full-size G915 Lightspeed, but it still manages to earn plenty of recommendations amongst tech reviewers. Katharine, formerly of the Hardware Ed role at this very establishment, called the full-size model 'the holy grail of wireless keyboards', pointing to its lovely industrial design, elegant volume wheel and 'wonderful to type on' Logitech GL switches. She ends the review with this:

Ultimately, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless is probably the loveliest keyboard I've ever used. Yes, it's expensive at £210 / $250, but in this case, it's absolutely worth it if you want the pinnacle of wireless perfection. It's comfortably the best wireless gaming keyboard I've ever used, and it's also one of the best-looking, too. No surprise, then, that it's going straight into my best gaming keyboard list, price be damned.

And if you look at that list today... the G915 still holds that 'best wireless keyboard' crown three years later - an eternity in the fast-moving mechanical keyboard market. Not bad, right? And this TKL version is in some ways better, with longer battery life, a more compact design and the same excellent build quality. It's even small enough to be used with a laptop on the go - I know I've done that and had a whale of a time.

So if you're in the market for a clean, elegant and completely capable wireless keyboard, pick up this one at £90 off. I promise you won't regret it - but Amazon has a pretty good return policy, just in case.