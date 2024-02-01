The legendary Ryzen 7 5800X3D is back down to £234 at AWD-IT in the UK

It was just yesterday that I was espousing the benefits of the newly released Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor - a cutback version of legendary 5800X3D that breathes new life and exceptional gaming performance into classic Ryzen 1000, 2000, 3000 and 5000 systems. I was thrilled to see the 5700X3D debut at £233 at Amazon - before stocks were exhausted and it went back up to £240, anyway.

Now though, the faster 5800X3D has dropped to nearly the same price, just £234 - an even better deal given its higher clock speeds and (very marginally) faster performance. If you're still running an older Ryzen processor and your motherboard can be updated to support the 5800X3D, then I highly recommend this processor, especially if you're using a comparatively low-res 1080p or 1440p display as you're more likely to be CPU-limited at these resolutions!

The £234 price is via AWD-IT, who are selling the 5800X3D at significantly less than the £274 price charged by Amazon UK. This retailer isn't as well known as competitors like Scan or Overclockers, but they're a reliable UK-based option that even has their own range of desktop PCs and monitors that I've recommended on RPS before, so this is a perfectly safe choice.