The LG 27GL83A gaming monitor is back down to its Black Friday price of $249.99

The LG 27GL83A is a legendary gaming monitor, one of the very first to ship with LG Display's Fast IPS panels that combined TN-like motion handling with traditional IPS colours and viewing angles. The result is a strong all-around screen that works for gaming, content creation and media consumption - and today the 27GL83A is down to its Black Friday price of $249.99.

We've covered this monitor a few times, so I'll keep this fairly brief. The 27GL83A hits the current sweet spot for price versus performance, offering an upgrade in both physical and temporal resolution over your standard 1080p 60Hz monitor - 1440p gives you plenty of detail for text and visually dense games without stressing your graphics card too much, while 144Hz provides a huge boost in clarity for fast-moving objects while also reducing input lag, a great help for FPS, racing and other fast-paced game genres.

One of the standout features of the 27GL83A is its Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync compatibility. This technology syncs the monitor's refresh rate with the production of your graphics card, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering for a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience.

In addition to its performance specs, the 27GL83A also has a sleek and modern design with slim bezels and a matte black finish. The monitor also has wide viewing angles, so you can enjoy your games from anywhere in the room or show a video to a housemate without it looking a weird colour at an off-angle.

Right now, the LG 27GL83A is available for a reduced price of $249.99, down from an MSRP of $299.99. This the same price that it dropped to on Black Friday, and is a great deal for a high-performance gaming monitor of this caliber.