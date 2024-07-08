The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?
Happy this week, everybody? Following last week's slight (and perhaps slightly editorialised) dry spell, there is a non-zero quantity of promising new PC games in the offing, and they cover a nice spread of genres.
On Tuesday 9th July, we've got Once Human, a free-to-play multiplayer open world survival shooter set in a world polluted by sanity-eroding Stardust. On Wednesday 10th July, there's the early access launch of Time Treker (sic), aka Vampire Survivor but with anime mecha. Thursday 11th July unleashes the first-person stomping of Anger Foot, and the Viva Pinata-adjacent gardening thrills of Horticular. And on Friday 12th July, the SNES-style horror maze running of Super Dark Deception, the cyberpunk deck-building of Zero Division, and the fungal-fingered scholarship of The Last Alchemist.
As ever, you can keep track of the latest developments in the tumultuous realm of PC gaming via the liveblog below, and make vicious jokes about our puns in the attached comments thread. Also as ever, the liveblog is sponsored by the Maw, the reeking, raging embodiment of the endless hunger for News, whose million lamprey gullets we strive ever to fill with, as the case may be, articles about dogs in Zenless Zone Zero, or people getting mad at Call of Duty. Please let us know if you stumble on anything that could make decent Maw fodder.
"Sorry, we all have to go back to saying 'hail' - I'm not sure my nerves can take another 'hello' actually."
Language EVOLVES Edwin. It's here to stay-stay, I'm afraid.
Elden Ring is getting a fan-made anime adaption, and there's a tray-tray kicking about. Cheers, Eurogamer!
"Tech-Noir Tactics” All Walls Must Fall is now free to keep on Steam. "A bloody good time-troubling tactical shooter,” decreed Adam Smith (RPS in Peace).
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 wound up last night, raising a total of $2.5 million for Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders. Well done, speedrunners!
Team Folon are perilously close to releasing their total conversion mod Fallout: London. The final builds are even now sitting in GOG's inbox.
Forbes are of the opinion that The First Descendant has all but straight-up copy-pasted icon designs from Destiny 2.
On a similar note, Ubisoft executive producer Mark Rubin has responded to complaints that XDefiant is rather buggy right now, commenting that unlike Call Of Duty (one of Rubin's previous gigs), the new game has been made using an engine that isn't designed for first-person shooting.
A new story trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio.
The latest Lethal Company update - the "Cruising Update" - adds a fancy new car for you to haul scrap in. Also two new creatures and weedkiller.
