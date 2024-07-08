The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Happy this week, everybody? Following last week's slight (and perhaps slightly editorialised) dry spell, there is a non-zero quantity of promising new PC games in the offing, and they cover a nice spread of genres.

On Tuesday 9th July, we've got Once Human, a free-to-play multiplayer open world survival shooter set in a world polluted by sanity-eroding Stardust. On Wednesday 10th July, there's the early access launch of Time Treker (sic), aka Vampire Survivor but with anime mecha. Thursday 11th July unleashes the first-person stomping of Anger Foot, and the Viva Pinata-adjacent gardening thrills of Horticular. And on Friday 12th July, the SNES-style horror maze running of Super Dark Deception, the cyberpunk deck-building of Zero Division, and the fungal-fingered scholarship of The Last Alchemist.

