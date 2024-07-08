The Maw: what's new in PC games this week?

Skip to main content

Once Human, Anger Foot and a helping of cosy alchemy

A man with a covered face spoonfeeding a man with a lock attached to his head in a satirical Goya etching
Image credit: Francisco Goya / Rock Paper Shotgun
Happy this week, everybody? Following last week's slight (and perhaps slightly editorialised) dry spell, there is a non-zero quantity of promising new PC games in the offing, and they cover a nice spread of genres.

On Tuesday 9th July, we've got Once Human, a free-to-play multiplayer open world survival shooter set in a world polluted by sanity-eroding Stardust. On Wednesday 10th July, there's the early access launch of Time Treker (sic), aka Vampire Survivor but with anime mecha. Thursday 11th July unleashes the first-person stomping of Anger Foot, and the Viva Pinata-adjacent gardening thrills of Horticular. And on Friday 12th July, the SNES-style horror maze running of Super Dark Deception, the cyberpunk deck-building of Zero Division, and the fungal-fingered scholarship of The Last Alchemist.

As ever, you can keep track of the latest developments in the tumultuous realm of PC gaming via the liveblog below, and make vicious jokes about our puns in the attached comments thread. Also as ever, the liveblog is sponsored by the Maw, the reeking, raging embodiment of the endless hunger for News, whose million lamprey gullets we strive ever to fill with, as the case may be, articles about dogs in Zenless Zone Zero, or people getting mad at Call of Duty. Please let us know if you stumble on anything that could make decent Maw fodder.

Key points

There's some movement at 2K Cloud Chamber, suggesting a new Bioshock project in the works. They're hiring for roles including animation, cinematics, engineering and narrative, as per a Linkedin post.

Nic Reuben

Elden Ring is getting a fan-made anime adaption, and there's a tray-tray kicking about. Cheers, Eurogamer!

Nic Reuben

"Tech-Noir Tactics” All Walls Must Fall is now free to keep on Steam. "A bloody good time-troubling tactical shooter,” decreed Adam Smith (RPS in Peace).

Cover image for YouTube videoAll Walls Must Fall - Coming Out Trailer
Watch on YouTube

Nic Reuben

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 wound up last night, raising a total of $2.5 million for Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders. Well done, speedrunners!

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Team Folon are perilously close to releasing their total conversion mod Fallout: London. The final builds are even now sitting in GOG's inbox.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Forbes are of the opinion that The First Descendant has all but straight-up copy-pasted icon designs from Destiny 2.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Nic has the skinny on modders adding cut boat races back into The Witcher 3.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

On a similar note, Ubisoft executive producer Mark Rubin has responded to complaints that XDefiant is rather buggy right now, commenting that unlike Call Of Duty (one of Rubin's previous gigs), the new game has been made using an engine that isn't designed for first-person shooting.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender has objected at length to Hinterland CEO's Raphael van Lierop characterising Hooded Horse's city builder Manor Lords as "a pretty interesting case-study in the pitfalls of Early Access development". In his LinkedIn post, Van Lierop comments that the game hasn't been updated significantly since it topped charts at launch. "Early Access is a marathon, and when you launch you need to have your next major content expansion pretty much in the queue," he writes. Bender's take is that "this is exactly the kind of distorted endless growth/burden of expectations/line must go up perspective that causes so much trouble in the games industry."

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

A new story trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Cover image for YouTube videoMetaphor: ReFantazio — Story Trailer | Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC
Watch on YouTube

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

The latest Lethal Company update - the "Cruising Update" - adds a fancy new car for you to haul scrap in. Also two new creatures and weedkiller.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

Via MP1st, a LinkedIn page points to the existence of an unannounced remake from 2K Games.

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

