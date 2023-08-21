The popular Be Quiet! Pure Base 500DX PC case is down to $99 at Amazon, a historic low

Be Quiet's top-rated PC case, the Pure Base 500DX, is down to $99.90 at Amazon USA today following a $15 drop. This is the best price that this mid tower case has ever reached, and a great deal for a case that includes a mesh front, glass side panel, three Pure Wings 2 fans and RGB lighting.

The Pure Base 500DX was released back in 2020, but it looks surprisingly ahead of the times with a contemporary mesh front panel that allows for excellent airflow, a must-have for today's high-end CPUs and GPUs that put out a heck of a lot of heat. Thermal performance is reportedly excellent, though the mesh panels do mean that the case is relatively loud under load.

Front I/O is limited to one USB-C and one USB-A, a minor inconvenience when at least two USB-A ports are often standard, but it's nice to see separate 3.5mm ports for mics and headphones and a dedicated button to control the RGB lighting on the front and side of the case, allowing you to choose between different effects or single colours without connecting the case to an RGB header on your motherboard.

As with other modern mid-tower cases, accessibility is excellent and there's plenty of room to work with here, even with large components like triple-slot graphics cards or 360mm radiators (though these need to be up front). There's a ventilated compartment for your PSU and a good amount of space on the back side of the motherboard tray to route cables and hide SSDs.

Overall, this is a good, well-reviewed case for the money, and well worth considering amongst other popular options like Corsair's 4000D/5000D Airflow, NZXT's H7 Flow, and Fractal Design's North / Meshify 2.

What's your current PC case? Do you like it? Let me know in the comments below - I'm genuinely interested to hear some thoughts and recommendations.