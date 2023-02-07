The PowerWash Sim Tomb Raider DLC is great and/because Lara is the worst
Ma'am, please stop texting me about your room of trophies
Last week, I finished the free Tomb Raider DLC for PowerWash Simulator, in which you pressure-blast scum off Lara Croft's ancestral home. It's a great DLC, not just because it has loads of nods to the older Tomb Raider games, but also because if you're just in it for the powerwashing, you've got some lovely levels to clean, with nooks and crannies and satisfying walls to scour. My favourite thing about it, however, is that it kind of canonically confirms Lara is an ass.
