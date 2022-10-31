The Ryzen 7 5800X is down to £234 with a 64GB Micro SD card and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is a good gaming CPU with better content creation performance than the more expensive 5800X3D - even though it's slower than the X3D in gaming. Still, at its price point it hits a punch, and the boffins at HUKD have spotted a good deal for the 5800X at CCL. There, you can find the 5800X for £235 when you use code AFF15 with some nifty extras: a 64GB Micro SD card and a code for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves.

The way it works is pretty simple - you need to get your total basket over £250 for the AFF15 code to work. So, pick anything on the store that's more than £5.51, like this Micro SD card, add it to your basket alongside the 5800X, then use the AFF15 code to bring the price down to the £235 we quoted. The game code will come with your order, no opt-in necessary, from what we understand.

So: why consider the 5800X? I think I've previously taken a decent stab at answering that question, so I'll turn it over to Past Will. Here we go:

The Ryzen 7 5800X was a great gaming CPU when it launched in 2020, and it remains one of the fastest options going despite the recent release of Ryzen 7000 processors late last month. The 5800X also has two major advantages: it works on a wide range of cheap motherboards with DDR4 RAM, and it's way cheaper than the [also eight-core] 7700X...

In terms of performance, the 5800X delivers around 80% of the performance of the 7700X in some CPU-limited scenarios (eg gaming at 1080p with a good GPU), and much less when the GPU load is higher - either when you're gaming at a higher resolution or when you have a less powerful GPU then the 3090 I used for my testing.

So: £235 is an awesome price for a high-end CPU, and should leave a decent amount in your budget for a great graphics card that will contribute far more to overall gaming performance - especially as AM4 motherboards and DDR4 RAM are much cheaper than their next-gen counterparts.