If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Sims 4 is getting an official platform for hosting and downloading mods

A moderated but optional place for custom content
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Pufferhead Stuff pack Sims 4 custom content

The Sims series has always had a vibrant modding community, but for the first time Maxis are taking steps to make it easier. In today's Sims Summit stream, they announced that they were partnering with CurseForge to create a "moderated, curated space" for The Sims 4 players to download mods and custom content.

The presentation about the new modding platform starts at the 12m 20s mark:

Watch on YouTube

Traditionally to download The Sims 4 cc meant heading to fan-created repositories and forums, or to the websites of individual creators. Maxis say they want to create a platform where creators can "host their incredible creations", with "an additional level of security" for those downloading and installing the mods.

Importantly, this is described as "supplementary", and Maxis say they won't force modders "to move to or use the CurseForge platform."

Although Maxis said they'd share more information over the holidays, there's a hub page already live that says the mod hub will be revealed on November 14th and the mod manager will enter open beta on December 6th.

For an idea of what to expect, there are of course already other existing games on CurseForge, with Minecraft and World Of Warcraft the most popular. As a platform it's similar to Nexus Mods, with mods downloadable via the site or via a separate mod manager. Maxis say that they'll launch with some existing custom content from popular creators already available.

This wasn't the only new to come from the Sims Summit, which coincided with the free-to-play release of The Sims 4. Maxis also showed an extremely early look at The Sims 5, currently called Project Rene. Perhaps more importantly they also said that infants were finally coming to The Sims 4 in 2023.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch