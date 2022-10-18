The Sims 4 is getting an official platform for hosting and downloading mods

The Sims series has always had a vibrant modding community, but for the first time Maxis are taking steps to make it easier. In today's Sims Summit stream, they announced that they were partnering with CurseForge to create a "moderated, curated space" for The Sims 4 players to download mods and custom content.

The presentation about the new modding platform starts at the 12m 20s mark:

Traditionally to download The Sims 4 cc meant heading to fan-created repositories and forums, or to the websites of individual creators. Maxis say they want to create a platform where creators can "host their incredible creations", with "an additional level of security" for those downloading and installing the mods.

Importantly, this is described as "supplementary", and Maxis say they won't force modders "to move to or use the CurseForge platform."

Although Maxis said they'd share more information over the holidays, there's a hub page already live that says the mod hub will be revealed on November 14th and the mod manager will enter open beta on December 6th.

For an idea of what to expect, there are of course already other existing games on CurseForge, with Minecraft and World Of Warcraft the most popular. As a platform it's similar to Nexus Mods, with mods downloadable via the site or via a separate mod manager. Maxis say that they'll launch with some existing custom content from popular creators already available.

This wasn't the only new to come from the Sims Summit, which coincided with the free-to-play release of The Sims 4. Maxis also showed an extremely early look at The Sims 5, currently called Project Rene. Perhaps more importantly they also said that infants were finally coming to The Sims 4 in 2023.