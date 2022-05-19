The Sims 4 Moonlight Chic Kit and Little Campers Kit will launch next week

Earlier this month, Maxis teased a trio of DLCs for The Sims 4 that would each relate to the nighttime. Two of those DLCs have now been revealed: the Moonlight Chic Kit, which adds evening clothing items, and the Little Campers Kit, which offers new ways for Sims to enjoy their back gardens.

The Moonlight Chic Kit is all about getting dressed up for dates and contains "slinky dresses, flowing shirts and smart jackets", among other items. The Little Campers Kit sounds more fun to me, offering up backyard camping gear, DIY blanket forts and items like those seen in the screenshot above.

If you're not familiar with The Sims nomenclature, "Kits" are a recent addition to its selection of regular DLC packs. Basically, they're like the old Stuff Packs, only smaller and cheaper. They weren't meant to replace Stuff Packs, but Maxis hasn't released one of those since first announcing Kits a couple of years ago.

The third nighttime expansion hasn't been revealed yet, but it'll be a Game Pack and there were strong hints earlier this month that it would bring werewolves back to The Sims series.

The Moonlight Chic Kit and Little Campers Kit will release next week on May 26th via Origin and Steam. If you're looking for ways to expand your game before then, check out our list of The Sims 4's best expansion packs.