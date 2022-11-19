If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Sims 4's fix for unexpectedly rude Sims has been delayed until December

They'll be rude jerks for a while longer
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
In a flashback to their high school years, some iconic Sims demonstrate the new wants and fears system in The Sims 4. At a pool party, Eliza is afraid of getting in the water, while Bob just wishes he could go home. Bella and Mortimer have messing around on the brain, while Geoffrey dreams of romance (but can't get Nancy to look up from her phone).

At this point, I'd consider the wacky bugs continually introduced to The Sims 4 as more of a feature than a bug. For example, a recent update turned previously placid Sims into moody, argumentative jerks who were constantly scrapping with one another. That sounds great to me, although if you disagree there's bad news. EA Maxis say that their fix, intended to release this past week, has been delayed until early December.

The Sims' Direct Communications Twitter account, an official game account that tweets about patches, announced the slip:

Sim behaviour is normally defined by the traits connected to them, which means you can normally set up your characters to be friendly, polite members of Sim society. As it is, even those with chill traits are acting like jerks - and often in ways that prevent players being able to reverse or stop the action before it happens.

The Sims 4 is no stranger to odd bugs, even this many years after release. Patches were released back in October to fix several werewolf related issues, and to once again kick the accidental incest can down the road.

I can understand, of course, why these sorts of bugs are endlessly frustrating for Simmers who use the game to roleplay and tell stories, rather than just building nice kitchens. The Sims 5 is in early development and hopefully it'll prove more robust.

Watch on YouTube

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch