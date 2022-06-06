If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Sims 4's Werewolves transformation is set for June 16th

It’s an expansion wolfpack
Werewolves arrive for The Sims 4 with the new expansion pack releasing June 16th.

Pop your collar because EA and Maxis have confirmed that the next expansion for The Sims 4 is growing a bit hairy thanks to the return of werewolves on June 16th. The Sims 4: Werewolves is the 12th game pack released for the ever-growing life sim so far, and will add the new world of Moonwood Mill, which is simply heaving with the canine monstrosities. Howl at the trailer below.

Fur is back in fashion in The Sims 4: Werewolves game pack.

You can choose whether your Sim becomes a werewolf by being bitten or if they were born into a whole fluffy family of the toothy blighters. They’ll also be able to become part of a pack of werewolves, and hook up with potential mates at somewhere appropriately called ‘Howling Point’. You can play as a lone wolf too.

Your Sim can choose to accept or fight against being a werewolf, and they’ll be affected by the phases of the moon with the returning lunar cycle system. EA also say your Sim will encounter “wolf-specific life events”. Not entirely sure what that entails, but I’m guessing fleas. The trailer features a wolf guitarist in a spiked collar though so maybe they just mean that stage every teenwolf goes through when they want to start a band?

EA first teased at the beginning of last month that werewolves would be returning to The Sims. Lycanthropes found their way into The Sims 2 in 2006 with the Pets expansion, and then popped up again in The Sims 3's Supernatural expansion in 2012.

The Sims 4: Werewolves is out on June 16th for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It’ll be available on Steam for £18/$20/€20.

