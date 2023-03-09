The WD Black SN770 is now £125 for 2TB, £35 off its usual price

The WD Black SN770 is one of our top gaming SSD recommendations, so I thought I'd let you know that this high-speed PCIe 4.0 SSD has reached a new low price at Ebuyer in the UK. The 2TB model is now £124.99, a solid £35 below its normal price and a great deal for a drive that can reach up to 5150MB/s sequential reads and 4850MB/s sequential writes.

In our testing, the WD SN770 outperformed even WD's flagship SN850 in terms of game load times, recording a Shadow of the Tomb Raider load time test in 9.39 seconds, a second faster than the SN750 SE and a tad faster than the SN850 too. Its random write speeds also outperformed the two WD drives and the Samsung 980 Pro, showing that this drive is capable of extremely good performance for its price point.

However, James did discover that its random read speeds were slower than expected in some tests, with a general level of inconsistency throughout that we wouldn't expect to find on higher-tier drives. This may be down to the use of a mid-tier controller and DRAM-less design, although the use of TLC NAND does allow for reasonable performance overall as we've seen. Overall though, outside of extreme use cases like continually writing 4K video, we'd expect the drive to perform well while costing significantly less than something like the WD SN850 or WD SN850x, which retail for £169 at this 2TB size.

In any case, it's great to see a high-spec drive hit a new price low, so do consider it if you're in the market for a new SSD - this is fast enough to be a great drive for your OS and/or game storage, and the 2TB capacity means that it'll take some time to fill up too.

Thanks for joining us and stay tuned for one more deal to close out (my) working week!