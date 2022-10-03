The WD SN850 1TB SSD is down to £105 with a heatsink in a historic price drop

The WD Black SN850 is one of our favourite gaming SSDs, and today it's available for just over £100 at Ebay when you use the code SPEND15 to knock 15% off the price. This a good price for one of the fastest SSDs on the market, especially given that it's a PCIe 4.0 model that comes with a heatsink - very useful for PCs and it even meets Sony's strict requirements for the PS5.

The WD SN850 is a drive that we've covered a fair bit in terms of deals, just because it is both one we recommend one that is available from a wide range of retailers, which in turn means that there are often deals on it. Looking at those past posts though, I don't think we've ever seen the drive at a better price with the heatsink attached - £133 is the cheapest price I can find in our almighty deals archives.

So: £105 is an excellent deal for this drive. But why do we rate it anyway? Well, for us it's down to performance - the combination of the PCIe 4.0 interface, fast TLC NAND and a high-speed controller makes the SN850 one of the very fastest drives on the market. That includes a maximum read speed of 7000MB/s (7GB/s!) and random write speeds up to 1000K IOPS (1 million IOPS!!). That translates into rather excellent performance in the here and now, and it should be even more invaluable whenever DirectStorage starts being a thing already.

So: incredibly fast drive, incredibly low price, highlyh recommended. Do jump on this now if you're in the market for a bleeding-edge PCIe 4.0 drive that is equally at home in a gaming PC or that oversized Sony console!