This 1440p 240Hz LG monitor is down to $350 in the US

Last week we recommended one of LG's 27-inch Fast IPS monitors at the popular 1440p 144Hz spec point, and now we're back to look at one better: a 1440p 240Hz model that's going for $350 via LG's US web store or Amazon's US storefront if you prefer.

In general, 1440p 240Hz monitors are well-placed to offer a very smooth experience in esports titles while still having enough detail for slower fare to look good - which is nice when you're spending this amount of money on a monitor. 240Hz feels like the minimum for competitive gaming these days, with even lower-end PCs now often being capable of hitting 240fps consistently in games like Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, League of Legends, DotA 2 and so on, and there is certainly a noticeable visual and input latency benefit to the higher refresh rate.

The 27GR84Q is a well-equipped monitor, too, with the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 meaning that you can at least experience up to 1440p 120Hz on PS5 and Xbox Series X systems, or GPUs with HDMI 2.1 but no free DisplayPort cables. There's also FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible ratings for VRR on a wide range of PC video cards, and even a DisplayHDR 400 rating that signifies a basic level of brightness to deliver effective HDR highlights.

As this is a Fast IPS monitor, pixel response times are sufficient enough to prevent undershoot at the maximum refresh rate, while providing the wide viewing angles and excellent colour reproduction that IPS panels have been traditionally known for.

Looking online at Amazon, it's rare to see 240Hz models at less than $350, with most options tending to be in the $360 to $500 range. There are some cheaper options from non-name brands, such as the Koorui for $234, but this uses an older panel and generally doesn't offer performance that's quite on the same level. There's also the MSI G274QPX at the same price, which has fewer reviews but might turn out to be as good!