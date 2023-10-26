This 24-inch 1440p monitor offers 165Hz gaming for $200 (with a free $15 gift card)

Here's something you don't see every day: a 24-inch gaming monitor with a resolution of 2560x1440. It's much more common to see 27-inch monitors at this resolution, with a 24-inch screen providing a sharper image as a result of a higher DPI. This model from Chinese manufacturer Koorui also comes with a Fast IPS panel with 1ms GtG pixel response times and a 165Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for fast-paced gaming too.

This Koorui monitor has also been reduced in price, dropping from an initial MSRP of $400 to just $200 after a cool 50% reduction - with a $15 gift card thrown in too.

All in all, I'm very impressed with this monitor in terms of its specs, as it fills an interesting niche as a monitor that is small enough to fit in tighter environments while still hitting the same spec points as larger 27-inch and 32-inch equivalents. I've been recommending Fast IPS monitors for years now, as their combination of TN-like motion handling and IPS-style viewing angles, colour reproduction and brightness makes them great all-rounders, from gaming in multiple genres to doing colour-sensitive work, watching videos or surfing the information superhighway.

In terms of other features, this Koorui monitor is making all the right noises. There's FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible support, VESA mounting is possible, there are extra HDMI ports for connection consoles, and HDR gaming is supported although the 350 nits of brightness mean that this monitor doesn't really get bright enough to deliver impactful highlights. The stand even looks quite decent, with height adjustment, portrait mode rotation and the usual tilt/swivel possibilities.

For the money, this is definitely worth a go for those that prefer the crisp look of a high-DPI display.