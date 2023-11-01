If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get a 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Dell monitor for just £175.75 with a coupon code

An early Black Friday monitor miracle.

dell s2722dgm gaming monitor on a gradient background
Image credit: Dell/Rock Paper Shotgun
Dell's Black Friday deals have begun, and one nicety is that 5% off codes still work to knock a little extra off of their asking prices. Today we're looking at a 27-inch monitor that hits the current price/performance sweet spot of 1440p and 165Hz, the Dell S2722DGM. It's available for £175 when you use code TELEGRAPH5MON, with discounts to £165 possible if you're a part of the NHS.

This model features a curved VA panel that offers excellent contrast and minimises the usual viewing angle limitations intrinsic to this panel type. The deep blacks and good brightness result in a panel that excels in dark rooms, as you get a presentation that is nearly true black rather than more of a gray as you often get on TN or IPS monitors. However, pixel response times are lower than these alternative panel types, making this not as good of a choice for the most competitive esports-adjacent players. That's not an issue for single-player content though, and the 165Hz refresh rate still delivers a smooth experience. A great value for £176!

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

