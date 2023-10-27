This 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor is just $160 with free shipping

Yesterday we looked at a pretty solid deal - a 24-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor for just $200. Today we're going one better, with a 27-inch model that costs just $160 with free shipping from Monoprice. The Dark Matter 27-inch monitor is one we've recommended before, and though it lacks the Fast IPS panel we prefer it's still a solid option at this incredibly competitive price point.

So what makes this monitor tick? Well, its IPS screen, I suppose, which oscillates at up to 165Hz. The monitor is designed for PC gaming, with resolutions up to 2560x1440 supported, but comes with both DisplayPort (PC) and HDMI (PC and consoles), so you can use it with the Xbox Series X and PS5 at 1440p 120Hz as well.

This spec point is one we often recommend as it corresponds with a three-dimensional upgrade over your bog standard 24-inch 1080p 60Hz monitor - you're getting a bigger size that's more comfortable to view, a higher pixel density to match that physical dimension and a higher refresh rate to make motion handling significantly better. The 2ms GtG response times here mean we're not looking at a Fast IPS panel, which has more TN-like motion handling, but it's still fairly competitive and allows for use of the high refresh rate.

The only weaknesses? Those would be lack of VRR, which is a bit disappointing in 2023, the basic stand, which doesn't offer useful features like swivel, rotation into portrait mode or height adjustment, and the OSD, which is simplistic by modern standards and doesn't necessarily come with all the creature comforts you expect like picture-in-picture or KVM switch functionality. However, the stand at least can be replaced, as 100x100 VESA mounts are supported.

For $160 shipped though, this is a fairly unbeatable deal and well worth considering as a first (or second) monitor in your setup!