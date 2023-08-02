This 27-inch 1440p 180Hz Acer monitor is down to $200 at Amazon.com

Acer's Nitro lineup of monitors have proven reliable in my estimation, with a unit I bought in 2019 still being used daily in 2023. There's another Nitro model discounted on Amazon US today, the XV271U. This newer Nitro model comes with a 27-inch span, 2560x1440 resolution and 180Hz refresh rate. That, combined with G-Sync/FreeSync support and a solid Fast IPS panel, make for an awesome monitor - especially at $200, following a $100 discount.

I feel that 2560x1440 and 144Hz+ is still the sweet spot for most PC gaming, offering enough resolution to justify the larger size while providing a responsive experience for fast-paced shooters and the Windows desktop alike.

This particular model uses a Fast IPS panel with a rated 0.5ms GtG pixel response time, and I tend to like these monitors quite a bit - they have the usual IPS qualities like wide viewing angles, accurate colour reproduction and decent brightness, while offering motion handling on par with the best TN monitors. The only thing you're really lacking is high brightness and the better contrast of VA or OLED panels, but these often come with their own downsides - namely poor motion clarity (for VA) and unusual subpixel layouts or burn-in risk (for OLED). Going with IPS is

Otherwise, the Acer monitor comes with a modern design with minimal bezels on the top and sides, a capable stand that offers tilt, swivel, portrait rotation and height adjustment, and 100x100 VESA mounting if you prefer to use a monitor arm. There are even some small speakers built in, which is nice if you're using this screen with a gaming console such as a PS5 or Series X/S.

Overall then, the XV271U is a strong option at its deal price point and well worth considering.

Full disclosure: I used to work as the editor-in-chief of Acer's Germany-based esports organisation ('Team Acer') from 2012 to 2016, working with the StarCraft 2 and Trackmania players. Therefore, take what I have to say about Acer products with a pinch of salt; as always, read a plurality of product reviews or recommendations before making your mind up.