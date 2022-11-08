This 280Hz Acer Nitro monitor is down to £180 at Laptops Direct in the UK

If your favourite PC games are competitive shooters, then a high refresh rate monitor is an essential upgrade in my eyes - the reduced input lag and improved visual clarity makes a huge difference in games like Counter-Strike, Valorant, Fortnite and Call of Duty. 144Hz and 165Hz monitors used to be the norm, but now even faster monitors are becoming quite affordable - including this 280Hz Acer monitor that's dropped to £180 at Laptops Direct, down from an original price of £275.

The Acer Nitro XV252QZ is a 24.5-inch model with an IPS screen, offering wide viewing angles and good colour reproduction alongside the excellent motion handling you'd expect from a 280Hz screen. The 1920x1080 resolution is a good fit for this screen size, and allows you to run esports titles at hundreds of fps even with a mid-range PC.

Elsewhere, the XV252QZ ticks all the boxes. Input lag is low, pixel response times are rated at 0.5ms at the highest motion preset and there's FreeSync to eliminate tearing and judder. The OSD is also useful, with preset FPS modes and the ability to change settings via buttons or using software - very convenient. Thee monitor also has height adjustment, which is not always a given, and VESA mounting onto an arm is also supported.

While PC gaming is the main focus here, HDMI is also provided and you can use this monitor for 120Hz gaming on PS5 and Series X without difficulties.

All in all, it's a very good monitor for the price, especially during this discount period.