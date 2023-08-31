If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This 2TB Lexar NVMe SSD is under £60 at Amazon UK

The NM610 is around six times faster than a SATA SSD in terms of sequential speeds.

lexar nm610 nvme ssd
Image credit: Lexar
Will Judd
Deals by Will Judd
Published on

Here's a strong pitch:

Want a 2TB NVMe SSD for less than £60? You've got exactly that with this Amazon UK deal, courtesy of Lexar. The NM610 isn't the fastest drive around, with a PCIe 3.0 interface and sequential speeds that top out at 3300MB/s, but it delivers a huge amount of storage space for very little money - while being around six times faster than SATA SSDs.

This is a historic moment, I think - I've never seen an NVMe SSD at this size at this price, and this particular model has been at the £70 mark for some time despite debuting at more than double that back in December.

Let's take a look at the drive to make sure it's kosher. The drive reportedly uses TLC NAND flash and lacks a DRAM cache, making it not as good for sustained write operations (eg recording high-def video to a drive) but totally OK for things like booting up Windows, loading games and providing tons of media storage space. Of course, there are certainly faster gaming SSDs out there, but the value proposition here is still absolutely wild.

If you're interested in alternatives, there are some sub-£60 options in this size from lesser-known brands like Netac, Silicon Power and Fangxiang. All four of these drives (including the star of this post) ought operate in a similar ballpark when it comes to performance, so choose your favourite.

I think that just about does it for now, so I'll leave things there - but let me know what you think in the comments!

