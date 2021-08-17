This 2TB PCIe 4.0 drive is $239.99 at Newegg (was $499.99)

Whoa, this is kind of crazy. Normally we see sales on older, more budget NVMe SSDs, but today we have a scorching hot deal on one of the very fastest drives on the market. The XPG Gammix Gaming S70 is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, capable of ludicrous sequential speeds - up to 7000MB/s reads and 6400MB/s writes. The 2TB model is down from $499.99 to $269.99 on Newegg right now - and it comes with a free $30 gift card, bringing the effective price to $239.99. That's an incredible value for a drive of this size and speed.

The XPG S70 is one of only a handful of PCIe 4.0 drives to be capable of these speeds, thanks to its use of InnoGrit's latest flash memory controller. It's rare to see a non-Phison option, especially outside of Samsung and WD drives which use their own in-house controllers, but InnoGrit are a trusted (albeit smaller) name and the performance delivered is definitely impressive. The controller is paired with 96-layer TLC NAND flash with a DRAM cache, thus avoiding dips in sustained performance often faced by cheaper QLC and no-DRAM drives. That means you can use the S70 as your primary OS drive without a worry.

The S70 should also keep going for a long time. Its endurance rating is phenomenal for a consumer drive - 1480TB for the 2TB size - and it comes with a five year warranty. That's outstanding, and speaks to the level of confidence that XPG have in their drive to last well into the future.

Any downsides? Well, the drive comes with an aluminium heatsink, which is relatively tall. The top can be removed but the bottom can't (without maybe a heat gun), which may rule it out from fitting in laptops, the PS5 or M.2 slots on some motherboards. There are ways of working around this - like removing the top part of the heatsink - but it's worth keeping in mind. So too is the fact that you'll need PCIe 4.0 support to access this drive's best speeds, something that isn't available on pre-500-series AMD motherboards and most non-Z590 Intel boards.

Still, for the money this is an awesome amount of horsepower and to get it in a 2TB size as well is the cherry on the top - this is a drive you could easily use for years and years, and when DirectStorage comes into play it could unlock even more potential.

For more SSD talk, check out our roundup of the best SSDs for gaming and stay tuned for more deals!