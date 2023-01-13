This $30 Logitech wireless headset deal is absolutely bonkers

Logitech's G435 Lightspeed headset is down to $30 on Amazon, which is an awesome deal for a model that I've tested and recommended at its original price of $80 (over at RPS sister site Eurogamer). To recap, this headset launched in late 2021, comes with 2.4GHz "Lightspeed" wireless and Bluetooth, with a lightweight design and in a range of colours - so $30 is an incredible price.

The Logitech G435 does a lot right, despite its now bargain basement price. The key for me is the physical design - the use of athletic fabrics and lightweight plastics makes for a light and comfortable headset, with the headset weighing just 160 grams - which is reportedly 5.8oz in American measurements. The ski goggle style fabric headband is easily adjustable and stays comfortable for a long time, and is even reversible to show different accent colours.

Note that the two colours at $29.99 right now are white - with light purple accents - and blue - with pink and purple accents. If you prefer your headsets to be standard gamer black, you'll need to pony up an additional $20 - sad trombone dot wav.

Of course, we would be remiss not to talk about the sound. It's not incredible - this is a $30 headset, after all - but it does everything it needs to, with a neutral sound profile that isn't overly bassy, harsh or fatiguing. There's enough detail and sound stage for competitive gaming, and works well enough for music too. There are tons of better sounding headsets - we have a list of recommendations here! - but these are outstanding for the money.

So overall then, I was impressed with the G435 at its original $80 price point, but at $30 it becomes instant buy territory - I'm tempted to pick one up despite the fact that I live in another country and already have one. Jeez. In any case, let me know what you think and we'll catch you again soon with another deal!