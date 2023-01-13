If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This $30 Logitech wireless headset deal is absolutely bonkers

The G435 has 2.4GHz Lightspeed wireless, 2.4GHz and my seal of approval.

Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
Logitech's G435 Lightspeed headset is down to $30 on Amazon, which is an awesome deal for a model that I've tested and recommend

Logitech's G435 Lightspeed headset is down to $30 on Amazon, which is an awesome deal for a model that I've tested and recommended at its original price of $80 (over at RPS sister site Eurogamer). To recap, this headset launched in late 2021, comes with 2.4GHz "Lightspeed" wireless and Bluetooth, with a lightweight design and in a range of colours - so $30 is an incredible price.

The Logitech G435 does a lot right, despite its now bargain basement price. The key for me is the physical design - the use of athletic fabrics and lightweight plastics makes for a light and comfortable headset, with the headset weighing just 160 grams - which is reportedly 5.8oz in American measurements. The ski goggle style fabric headband is easily adjustable and stays comfortable for a long time, and is even reversible to show different accent colours.

Note that the two colours at $29.99 right now are white - with light purple accents - and blue - with pink and purple accents. If you prefer your headsets to be standard gamer black, you'll need to pony up an additional $20 - sad trombone dot wav.

Of course, we would be remiss not to talk about the sound. It's not incredible - this is a $30 headset, after all - but it does everything it needs to, with a neutral sound profile that isn't overly bassy, harsh or fatiguing. There's enough detail and sound stage for competitive gaming, and works well enough for music too. There are tons of better sounding headsets - we have a list of recommendations here! - but these are outstanding for the money.

So overall then, I was impressed with the G435 at its original $80 price point, but at $30 it becomes instant buy territory - I'm tempted to pick one up despite the fact that I live in another country and already have one. Jeez. In any case, let me know what you think and we'll catch you again soon with another deal!

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch