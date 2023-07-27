If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This 32-inch 4K gaming monitor is down to £209.97

A great choice for slower-paced games, media and work.

msi G321CUV 32" 4K UHD Curved Gaming Monitor
Image credit: MSI
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Want a massive 32-inch 4K gaming monitor? Good news, because today you can pick one up for only £210 at Laptops Direct in the UK. That's a £144 savings versus its original price, and £139 cheaper than the same model is on Amazon right now.

The monitor in question is the MSI G321CUV, which uses a curved VA panel to deliver excellent contrast (3000:1), reasonable motion clarity (rated 4ms GtG) and of course a truly immersive gaming experience. VA panel monitors are known for delivering the deepest blacks you can get outside of OLED models (which cost about five times the price), making this a great choice for playing games set at night - I'll always bang on about the time I was skulking around the desert in Metro Exodus on a curved VA screen like this one, and being amazed at the shadow detail on-screen... it felt proper immersifying, I tells you.

The 4K resolution is also a good match for the 32-inch screen size, as you can get a ton of real estate at 100% Windows scaling - rather than the 125% or 150% scaling you'd probably employ on a 27-inch screen, the next common screen size down. This makes the G321CUV a solid choice for media consumption and productivity workflows too, although its HDR performance is limited by a rather tepid 250 nits maximum brightness.

Despite the confusing product image on the Laptops Direct site (which is for a completely different monitor), this is a 60Hz model, so it's better suited for slower-paced and cinematic fare than twitchy esports shooters and the like. Still, given that high refresh rate 4K 144Hz monitors start at double the price even for no-brand models, that's not too surprising.

MSI's monitors tend to be quite reliable even if they're not as well known as industry peers Asus and Samsung, so I feel quite happy recommending this model if you prefer resolution over refresh rate!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch