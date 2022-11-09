This £335 Dell ultrawide gaming monitor deal proves that quality can come cheap(er)

It's been a good week for monitor deals, but a lot of what we've looked at has been fairly expensive, from a 42-inch LG OLED for £779 or a 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide for £943. These are great monitors, don't get me wrong, but you could spend a fraction of the money and still get a brilliant monitor.

That brings us neatly to the subject of this deals post: the Dell S3422DWG, a 34-in ultrawide gaming monitor that sits at the comfortable crossroads of refresh rate and resolution: 3440x1440 and 144Hz. Rather than expensive OLED, this monitor comes with a curved VA panel, offering excellent contrast, great colours and good motion handling, while costing significantly less: just £351 when you use code GSGALLMON10 at the checkout, down from £390.

In terms of the specs then, this Dell monitor is fairly standard for a low-cost ultrawide. I used a similar monitor recently, the Huawei MateView GT, and it's a very pleasant piece of kit. The wider aspect ratio is immersive for games and utilitarian for work, the improved refresh rate translates into lower input lag, and the monitor's whole deal is a big step beyond your standard 24-in or 27-in 16:9 aspect ratio monitor.

You will still encounter a few games that don't support the wider aspect ratio, but they're increasingly rare amongst modern games these days, and patches are available for many popular older titles thanks to the efforts of PCGamingWiki and modding communities. YouTube and other video will come with black bars on the left and right, but the relatively deep blacks here mean they're not overly distracting as you might find with an IPS or TN display.

Overall then, this is an awesome monitor for not that much money, and well worth considering if you want a single immersive monitor rather than a multi-monitor setup. For £335, I don't think you'll find much better, but if you do have a good alternative - or you just have questions - feel free to hit me up in the comments.

Thanks for reading, and I'll catch you for more deals next time!