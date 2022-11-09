If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This £335 Dell ultrawide gaming monitor deal proves that quality can come cheap(er)

The Dell S3422DWG offers an immersive 34-in span at 3440x1440 and 144Hz.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
a dell S3422DWG ultrawide gaming monitor, shown front and back with a clean modern design that could fit in an office or on a gaming desk

It's been a good week for monitor deals, but a lot of what we've looked at has been fairly expensive, from a 42-inch LG OLED for £779 or a 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide for £943. These are great monitors, don't get me wrong, but you could spend a fraction of the money and still get a brilliant monitor.

That brings us neatly to the subject of this deals post: the Dell S3422DWG, a 34-in ultrawide gaming monitor that sits at the comfortable crossroads of refresh rate and resolution: 3440x1440 and 144Hz. Rather than expensive OLED, this monitor comes with a curved VA panel, offering excellent contrast, great colours and good motion handling, while costing significantly less: just £351 when you use code GSGALLMON10 at the checkout, down from £390.

In terms of the specs then, this Dell monitor is fairly standard for a low-cost ultrawide. I used a similar monitor recently, the Huawei MateView GT, and it's a very pleasant piece of kit. The wider aspect ratio is immersive for games and utilitarian for work, the improved refresh rate translates into lower input lag, and the monitor's whole deal is a big step beyond your standard 24-in or 27-in 16:9 aspect ratio monitor.

You will still encounter a few games that don't support the wider aspect ratio, but they're increasingly rare amongst modern games these days, and patches are available for many popular older titles thanks to the efforts of PCGamingWiki and modding communities. YouTube and other video will come with black bars on the left and right, but the relatively deep blacks here mean they're not overly distracting as you might find with an IPS or TN display.

Overall then, this is an awesome monitor for not that much money, and well worth considering if you want a single immersive monitor rather than a multi-monitor setup. For £335, I don't think you'll find much better, but if you do have a good alternative - or you just have questions - feel free to hit me up in the comments.

Thanks for reading, and I'll catch you for more deals next time!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch