This 42-inch LG C3 OLED is £450 off - and makes for the ultimate large-format gaming monitor

Large gaming monitors can reach some crazy-high prices - so what's to stop you from getting a smaller 4K TV instead? You get a much bigger screen for the money plus TV functionality, and if you choose carefully you won't give up PC niceties like 4K 120Hz support or FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility.

This leads us neatly on to the 42-inch LG C3 OLED, which has dropped to £949 at Currys in the UK for Black Friday (it's normally £1399). This tasty £450 discount brings the monitor down to a price that it actually offers better value than many large-format gaming monitors, while offering far superior HDR, incredible motion clarity and of course full compatibility with PS5 and Series X consoles.

I'm a big fan of this particular model as it's the one I'm using to write this very article. I've been testing the 42-inch C3 for about a month now, and I've become utterly smitten by just how good it is for gaming. The large size makes it easy to sit back and enjoy racing and action games, without being too big that you can't also use it for content creation work or surfing the internet. You need a GPU with HDMI 2.1 to use it at 4K 120Hz, but otherwise you get FreeSync and G-Sync as normal plus a ton of extra TV features.

OLED is just unmatched when it comes to HDR gaming, and getting LG's most popular current-year set for under £1000 is an awesome deal.