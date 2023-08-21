This 4K 160Hz Mini LED monitor is down to $679.99 at Amazon after a $120 discount

Innocn isn't a brand that most people have heard of, but this Chinese firm has been pumping out surprisingly well-reviewed monitors for some time now, often hitting niches more well-known companies haven't reached while being extremely aggressive on price. That's a winning combination for models backed by positive critical reviews, and today we spotted a deal on perhaps their best monitor yet - the Innocn 27M2V, a 27-inch 4K 160Hz monitor with a Mini LED backlight and HDMI 2.1 ports, providing an extremely good HDR experience and full compatibility with PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

My friend and colleague John Linneman has reviewed a few Innocn monitors over at Eurogamer - including a 48-inch OLED, a 15-inch portable OLED and a 40-inch ultrawide - but he hasn't tackled this one yet. Therefore, I'll refer to the work of RTings, a Canadian outlet that does some of the best monitor reviews in the business.

RTings call the 27M2V an excellent gaming monitor, thanks to its quick response times, low input lag and VRR support - which includes all current consoles and all three PC graphics card vendors. The Mini LED backlight and 1000-nit IPS panel translates into excellent local dimming, providing effective contrast in HDR scenes in games and films. As a 4K monitor with excellent coverage of the DCI P3 and sRGB colour spaces, this is also a fantastic choice for productivity - helped by strong ergonomics and reasonable viewing angles.

Given these findings, the 27M2V is a super solid choice at this reduced price. It can really do it all - games, HDR films, content creation - and all without the unusual subpixel arrangements or burn-in prevention measures found in OLED monitors, making it a great alternative pick in the high-end monitor space.

If you're in the market for a premium option, do consider this one - read some reviews and let me know what you think!