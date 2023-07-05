This 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD is down to $253 at Newegg US after a 60% discount

4TB SSDs are a rarity - particularly models with the high-speed flash memory and PCIe 4.0 connection necessary to hit reads of 7300MB/s and writes of 6900MB/s. Today you can pick up just such a drive from Newegg for $253.62, as long as you're OK with a lesser-known brand: Nextorage.

For context, this SSD cost $359 as recently as March, making this a tidy discount for a PC or PS5-compatible high-speed drive that originally retailed for $650.

But is it any good? Well, the specs are certainly impressive - as well as the maximum sequential speeds which pretty much max out the PCIe 4.0 interface, you're looking at random read and write speeds in excess of 1M IOPS, which puts the Nextorage G-Series next to some of the best gaming SSDs like the WD SN850x or Samsung 990 Pro. This is delivered through a combination of 176-layer TLC NAND flash, a DRAM cache and a Phison controller, a setup that mirrors many drives not made by flash manufacturers themselves.

And while Nextorage isn't a particularly familiar name for most of us, the company does have a solid heritage, having been spun out of Sony in 2019 to create SSDs for the PS5.

Reviews of this drive are thin on the ground, with availability having only been recently established outside of Japan, but those that do exist point towards extremely competitive performance for the money - and with the latest discounts, this drive is a better value option than 4TB alternatives like the WD SN850x ($283) or Seagate FireCuda 530 ($360).

Given that price differential, this G-Series drive is definitely worth a go!