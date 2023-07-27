This 512GB USB flash drive is 69% off at Amazon UK
Nice. But, are there nicer options?
SanDisk are well known for their Micro SD cards these days, but they've actually been making flash USB drives for even longer. Case in point is their SanDisk Ultra Flair, a metal-shod USB drive that's available in capacities up to 512GB - and it's this size that sees a nice 69% reduction on Amazon UK today.
The Ultra Flair 512GB is rated for up to 150MB/s reads, making it an order of magnitude slower than a modern NVMe SSD - but considerably more portable, of course. The Ultra Flair is therefore a good choice for transferring media from place to place, eg downloading a video online and then playing it on a TV, where the relatively slow read speeds aren't an issue.
On the other hand, if you wanted to play a game directly from the drive, I'd recommend picking up a cheap SATA SSD and a matching cable or enclosure instead. This would provide similar access times, but substantially faster read/write speeds of around 500MB/s.
Portable SSDs are also an option, with the best bang for buck model usually being the Crucial X6 which is £40 for a 540MB/s 500GB model or £51 for a 800MB/s 1TB model.
Quite a few options for you there, so I hope they're useful! I'd go for the home-made portable SSD option myself, but then again I am a bit of a weirdo and perhaps the convenience of a pre-made solution would be better.
Be sure to let me know what you think in the comments below, and I'll see tomorrow with more PC deals!