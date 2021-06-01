If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

This 750W Platinum power supply is $110 right now - $90 off

Given the current PSU shortage, this is one heck of a deal
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
a photo of a shiny evga p2 750w platinum power supply unit (psu)

You may have noticed that certain PC parts have been pretty hard to find for a while now - graphics cards and processors have been the most prominent examples, but the crypto mining boom and supply shortages have also seen prices rise on high-wattage power supplies. That's why today's deal on an EVGA 750W power supply is so special - it's an 80+ Platinum unit that regularly retails for $190, now available for just $110.

That's an outstanding price at any time, and in the current climate it's almost unbelievable. With 750W of power on tap, you'll be able to use this PSU with graphics cards up to the RTX 3080 or RX 6800 XT.

The power supply is from EVGA's SuperNova P2 range, with critically-acclaimed PSU vendor Superflower listed as the original equipment manufacturer for EVGA. This particular model has seen a score of positive reviews, which praise it for delivering very stable voltage at extremely high efficiency, as you'd expect from a Platinum-rated design.

The advantage here is that you'll spend less on electricity at the same given load, and less waste heat will be dumped into your system. If you keep your computer on for many hours a day and/or electricity is relatively expensive, then you could well come out ahead going with a higher-efficiency PSU over the lifetime of your PC.

This is a modular PSU too, so you don't have to tuck away any unneeded cables in the bowels of your PC - just plug in what you need and do a bit of cable management to get a nice clean look. It's quiet too, running completely silently until 300W and then ramping up slowly as load increases so you're unlikely to hear it beneath your CPU and GPU fans.

A cheaper alternative...

a photo of a shiny evga ga 650w gold power supply unit (psu)

If you're after a power supply but don't want to spend quite as much, then you can pick up a lesser-rated EVGA SuperNova Ga 650W 80+ Gold unit for just $60 today, down from a list price of $130. This is also a fully modular power supply, so if you're running anything up to an RTX 3070 or RX 6700 XT then you should be in great stead with this more affordable option!

In any case, I hope this was helpful. Let me know what you think in the comments; we don't often cover PSU deals but I thought it was worth trying given how hard it is to find them at a good price recently!

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Deals

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch