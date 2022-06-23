This 850W ThermalTake power supply is down to £60 at AWD-IT

After a high-end PSU to accompany your new graphics card - or to get ready for the high-power next-gen GPUs rumoured to debut later this year? This is the deals post for you. British retailer and PC builder AWD-IT is offering a Thermaltake Toughpower GF 850W 80+ Gold modular power supply for £60, down from £90. To get this discounted price, use code TT850W at the checkout.

This is an awesome price on a high-end PSU, especially given how impossible it was to find a high-wattage power supply just a few months ago. The recent easing of supply restrictions (and crypto-mining crash) seems to have made it much easier, and now we're starting to see these PSUs available at a discount rather than at a steep premium over their UK RRP!

This particular unit is made by Thermaltake and gets good to great reviews depending on where you look. It's not quite the equal of the top-rated units from the likes of Seasonic, EVGA or Corsair, but it's still a respectable option without any reliability concerns.

Given how much power RTX 40-series graphics cards are rumoured to draw, picking up a high capacity PSU now makes a lot of sense - I could easily see a reversal in the PSU market and these discounts becoming much harder to find! Still, this also could be the resumption of normal service as far as PSUs go, and if that does happen then of course we'll bring you some more power supply deals as and when we spot them.

That's all for now! Thanks for joining me once again and I'll catch you again tomorrow with more deals on PC components and peripherals. Is there something you've been after for a while - like a new lightweight mouse or a 4K monitor? Let me know in the comments below and I'll try to find something suitable for you amongst Friday's deals!