This Acer RTX 4070 gaming laptop is £400 off

The first Black Friday deals are starting to appear now that we've poked our collective heads into November. The first one we'll look at is this £400 reduction on a current-gen Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop from Acer's own UK store.

This results in a price of £1299 for a machine with an RTX 4070 graphics card, Ryzen 7735HS processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD and 16-inch 2560x1600 165Hz IPS display. That's a solid spec sheet for the money, including high-end and current generation CPU and GPU, and well worth a look if you're in the market for a solid gaming laptop.

I'm a big fan of machines that come with these new 16-inch screens, as they offer a big increase in clarity over the previous 15-inch 1080p models - as well as a taller 16:10 aspect ratio that's great for both gaming and getting work done. Of course, the fluid 165Hz refresh rate courtesy of a modern IPS panel is also warmly appreciated.