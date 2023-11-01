This Acer RTX 4070 gaming laptop is £400 off
An early Black Friday laptop deal starts the season well.
The first Black Friday deals are starting to appear now that we've poked our collective heads into November. The first one we'll look at is this £400 reduction on a current-gen Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop from Acer's own UK store.
This results in a price of £1299 for a machine with an RTX 4070 graphics card, Ryzen 7735HS processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD and 16-inch 2560x1600 165Hz IPS display. That's a solid spec sheet for the money, including high-end and current generation CPU and GPU, and well worth a look if you're in the market for a solid gaming laptop.
I'm a big fan of machines that come with these new 16-inch screens, as they offer a big increase in clarity over the previous 15-inch 1080p models - as well as a taller 16:10 aspect ratio that's great for both gaming and getting work done. Of course, the fluid 165Hz refresh rate courtesy of a modern IPS panel is also warmly appreciated.